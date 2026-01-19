Manipur police arrest two, seize over 280 g heroin in coordinated crackdown

A major recovery of heroin weighing over 283 grams led security forces to arrest two men in separate operations carried out on January 17, in Imphal West and Thoubal districts, officials said.

In Imphal West, security personnel arrested Khulakpam Ayajuddin, 41, from Bengoon Loukok Mayai Leikai under Mayang Imphal police station limits.

Six soap cases containing Heroin No. 4, weighing a total of 283.2 grams, were seized from his possession. Officials said the quantity recovered points to organised drug trafficking rather than personal use.

In a separate operation the same day, Md. Riyash Khan, 31, was arrested from his residence at Sangaiyumpham Nungpou Mathak Leikai under Thoubal police station in Thoubal district.

A search of his house led to the recovery of 13 bottles of Delstal cough syrup, 33 bottles of Berrycof cough syrup, a box containing nine strips and three loose tablets of Nitrazepam, a mobile phone and other documents.

Security officials said both arrests are part of intensified drives against narcotics and controlled substances in the state. Further investigation is underway to trace possible links and supply networks connected to the seized drugs.