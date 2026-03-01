Manipur Police arrest two UNLF cadres, one KCP operative; arms seized

Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF–Koireng faction) on charges linked to extortion in Imphal East district on February 28.

The arrests were carried out at Wangkhei Ayangpalli under Porompat police station. The accused have been identified as self-styled second lieutenant Asem Nongpoknganba Meitei, alias Ngangoiba (32), and Thangjam Gandhi Meitei, alias Yaima (27).

One pistol, two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds, and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, police arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Nongdrenkhomba faction) in Imphal West district.

The accused, Laishram Monish Singh, alias Tom (23), was apprehended from his residence at Khagempalli Pankha Nganapi Thong Mamang under Singjamei police station. A mobile phone was recovered during the operation.

Further investigation is underway.