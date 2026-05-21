Manipur police arrest two UNLF(P) operatives with light machine gun in Imphal West district

Manipur Police on Wednesday, May 20 arrested two cadres of the proscribed outfit UNLF (P) from Lamdeng in Imphal West district and recovered an InSAS light machine gun along with ammunition from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Arambam Tomtom (29), a resident of Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai under Lamsang in Imphal West district, and Heisnam Thomas, a resident of Mayang Imphal Kokchai.

Police said the security team recovered one InSAS LMG, three magazines and 14 live rounds of ammunition during the operation.

In a separate operation conducted on Tuesday, security forces arrested an active cadre recruiter of PREPAK (VC) from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individual was identified as Laishram Surjit Meitei alias Nanao (29), a resident of Moirang Khunou Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district, currently staying at Matai Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district.

Security officials said a mobile phone was seized from his possession during the arrest.

The arrests were part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations being carried out by security forces across Manipur to curb militant activities in the state.