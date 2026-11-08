Two persons have been arrested in Manipur's Senapati district after police seized 590 grams of suspected brown sugar during a checking operation at a naka checkpoint. In a separate operation in Imphal West, police seized 356 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside a car's gearbox.

The first accused, identified as Md Yunus Khan, 40, a resident of Thoubal district, was arrested on November 7 by a joint team of Senapati Police and the CRPF during frisking and vehicle checks at T Khullen Naka Check Post.

Police also seized a Bolero vehicle from his possession along with the contraband.

During the investigation, another person, identified as Raveilou Zhoh, 31, from Senapati, was found to be allegedly involved in transporting the contraband. Senapati Police subsequently arrested him from near Mini Stadium Ground in Senapati.

In a separate incident on November 7, a team of the Special CDO Unit of Manipur Police seized 356 grams of suspected heroin powder from a Hyundai i20 car at Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai along National Highway 102 in Imphal West.

According to the police, the seizure followed an attempted escape by the driver during a frisking and checking operation near Iland Hospital. The driver allegedly ignored the team's signal to stop and sped towards Canchipur.

Police personnel chased the vehicle, after which the driver abandoned it and fled on foot.

The car was subsequently searched in the presence of the SDPO, Singjamei. The suspected heroin powder was found concealed inside the vehicle's gearbox.

Preliminary chemical tests conducted by the Mobile Forensic Unit indicated the presence of heroin in the seized substance.

The contraband and the vehicle were later handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further legal action.

Further investigation into both cases is underway.