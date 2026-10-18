Manipur police arrest two with 804 grams of suspected brown sugar in Senapati

Two persons were arrested after a joint team of Senapati district police and CRPF personnel seized 804 grams of suspected brown sugar during a checking operation at Khongnem Thana village on October 17.

The arrested persons were identified as Tarsus, 31, son of Ngaopuni, and Sarah, 40, daughter of Dahrii. Both are residents of Laii village under Tungjoy police station in Senapati district.

The joint team, comprising Senapati district police and personnel from F/142 CRPF and B/109 CRPF, conducted frisking and checking under Senapati police station limits.

During the operation, the team recovered 45 soap cases containing the suspected brown sugar, weighing 804 grams in total. A Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number NL01H6982, along with its key, was also seized.