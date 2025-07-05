Manipur cops intensify security ops: One militant arrested, arms recovered

Manipur police carried out a series of operations across multiple districts on July 4, resulting in arrests, recoveries of arms and ammunition, seizure of stolen vehicles, and enforcement actions against traffic violations.

An active cadre of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF - P), identified as Heisnam Romeo Singh (38) from Laphupat Tera Hiyang Khong, was arrested from Moirangkhom under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West district. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting offices and private firms in the greater Imphal area. Police recovered a wallet, a mobile phone, and Rs 22,500 in cash from his possession.

A separate operation in the Chanbirok hill area under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West, led to the recovery of a modified bolt action rifle, a 9mm carbine submachine gun with a magazine, a No. 36 high-explosive hand grenade (without detonator), a helmet, three magazines of an unspecified rifle, four rounds of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition, and four improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In Thoubal district, police recovered four vehicles from Lilong Turel Ahanbi under Lilong Police Station. The vehicles— a white Mahindra Bolero, a blue Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a silver Maruti Suzuki Swift, and a black TATA Xenon—had previously been reported stolen. While the owners of three of the vehicles have been traced and the handover process initiated, the identity of the TATA Xenon’s owner remains unknown.

Separately, arms and ammunition including a single-barrel locally made rifle with a magazine, five live bolt cartridges, two 7.62mm live rounds, and eight tear smoke munitions were seized from Chakmual village and nearby areas under Churachandpur Police Station.

As part of its ongoing enforcement efforts, Manipur Police issued 59 challans on July 4 to traffic violators, collecting a total fine of Rs 94,500. A day earlier, tinted films were removed from 21 vehicles during a special vehicle drive.