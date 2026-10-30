Manipur Police arrest UNLF (Koireng) member in extortion case
Manipur Police arrested an alleged UNLF-Koireng extortionist and seized brown sugar in separate operations. The actions targeted alleged extortion and drug trafficking across different districts.
- Salam Kheda Singh alias Kiran was detained on October 29
- The 54-year-old suspect lives in Thanga Karang Lamlon Leikai area
- A Bolero was intercepted during a separate anti-drug operation in Valpakot
Manipur Police arrested a 54-year-old alleged extortionist, identified as Salam Kheda Singh alias Kiran, during an operation in Bishnupur district on October 29.
The arrest was made by the Commando Unit of Bishnupur Police from Nambol Sabal Leikai. Singh, a resident of Thanga Karang Lamlon Leikai in Bishnupur district, was identified as an active member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Koireng).
In a separate operation on October 27, Churachandpur Police recovered approximately 7.732 kg of brown sugar from a Bolero vehicle at Valpakot village.
The vehicle was intercepted and searched during an anti-drug operation. Police arrested the driver, identified as 29-year-old Lunminlal Mate, a resident of Longja village in Chandel district.
The seized contraband and the vehicle were taken into police custody.
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