Manipur: Three UNLF(P) cadres arrested in Imphal for extortion bid. threatening government officials

Manipur Police on Tuesday, June 24 apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) from Babupara in Imphal West. The individuals were allegedly involved in extortion and issuing threats to government employees in order to secure contract work.

The arrested cadres have been identified as:

Konthoujam Opendro Singh (46), alias Ibomcha, resident of Mongsangei Awang Leikai, Imphal West district,

Tokpam Tomcha Singh (55), resident of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, Imphal East district, and

Keithellakpam Saratchandra Mangang (53), of Khurai Soibam Leikai Ahongei Leirak, Imphal East district.

The arrests led to the recovery of a cache of arms and other incriminating items from their possession. The seized materials include:

Two 9 mm pistols along with two magazines

Eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition

One .32 calibre pistol with one magazine loaded with four rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition

Four mobile phones

One brown wallet

Rs. 3,800 in cash

Two Aadhaar cards

One black side bag

One red-and-black TVS NTORQ scooter with its key

The police stated that further investigation is underway to trace the network and identify additional links associated with the extortion racket. The operation marks a decisive move against insurgent efforts to infiltrate government processes through coercive means.