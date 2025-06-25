Manipur: Three UNLF(P) cadres arrested in Imphal for extortion bid. threatening government officials
Manipur Police on Tuesday, June 24 apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) from Babupara in Imphal West. The individuals were allegedly involved in extortion and issuing threats to government employees in order to secure contract work.
- Three UNLF-P cadres arrested in Imphal West for extortion activities
- Seized weapons include pistols and ammunition from suspects
- Cash, mobile phones, and identity cards recovered during raid
Manipur Police on Tuesday, June 24 apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) from Babupara in Imphal West. The individuals were allegedly involved in extortion and issuing threats to government employees in order to secure contract work.
The arrested cadres have been identified as:
Konthoujam Opendro Singh (46), alias Ibomcha, resident of Mongsangei Awang Leikai, Imphal West district,
Tokpam Tomcha Singh (55), resident of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, Imphal East district, and
Keithellakpam Saratchandra Mangang (53), of Khurai Soibam Leikai Ahongei Leirak, Imphal East district.
The arrests led to the recovery of a cache of arms and other incriminating items from their possession. The seized materials include:
Two 9 mm pistols along with two magazines
Eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition
One .32 calibre pistol with one magazine loaded with four rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition
Four mobile phones
One brown wallet
Rs. 3,800 in cash
Two Aadhaar cards
One black side bag
One red-and-black TVS NTORQ scooter with its key
The police stated that further investigation is underway to trace the network and identify additional links associated with the extortion racket. The operation marks a decisive move against insurgent efforts to infiltrate government processes through coercive means.
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