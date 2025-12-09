Four arrested in Imphal West for alleged extortion; Arms and ammunition recovered

Police in Manipur's Imphal West district arrested four individuals accused of extortion on December 8, with the arrests reported on December 9. Those detained include two members of the UNLF (Pambei) group, identified as Ningthoujam Nongpoknganba Meitei, aged 31, and Konthoujam Nelson Singh, aged 23. The two were apprehended in Awang Wabagai. UNLF (Pambei) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023, but law enforcement officials noted that certain members have continued to engage in criminal activities.

The operation carried out by law enforcement also resulted in the arrest of two SOREPA members. Chungkham Nanao Macha, also known as Mitlang, aged 24, was arrested from Ningthemkol. Arambam Thoithoi Singh, aged 41, was detained in Changangei.

UNLF (Pambei) had previously entered into a peace pact with the Centre in 2023. However, some members have persisted in unlawful actions.

In a related incident, police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Ngairangbam Mayai Lambi Loukon in the same district on December 8. Items found included two single-barrelled guns, one stun grenade, one smoke grenade, one 36-HE grenade without a detonator, fifty-four rounds of ammunition, and two radio sets. In addition, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3.90 lakh was found in the possession of the arrested individuals.