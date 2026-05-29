Manipur Police arrest UNLF(P) extortion suspect, recover pistol and suspected stolen looms

Manipur police arrested an alleged extortion operative linked to the banned UNLF (P) and recovered firearms, ammunition and a cache of suspected extorted property following a follow-up search operation.

Heisnam Jiban Singh (51), a resident of Thanga Heisnam Leikai who was staying at Checkon Tribal Market, was arrested from the Lamlong area on May 26. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Acting on information provided during interrogation, security personnel conducted a search at Langol and recovered 18 wooden weaving machines believed to have been obtained through extortion. The operation also led to the seizure of a 9 mm pistol with a magazine and three live rounds of ammunition.

In a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police detained two residents of Pallel Maning Leikai in Tengnoupal district and seized a large quantity of liquor.

The detainees were identified as Moirangthem Tomba Singh (26) and Naorem Bembem Devi (51). Police recovered 488 bottles of various Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands, each containing 375 ml, 11 bottles of McDowell’s liquor of 750 ml each, and 397 litres of DIC liquor.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.