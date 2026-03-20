Manipur police arrest UPPK cadre, recover arms and ammunition in Chandel

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from Mantripukhri in Imphal East district on March 19.

The individual has been identified as Chungkham Kiran Meitei, also known as Lepshinba (23), a resident of Khumbong Mayai Leikai under Patsoi police station in Imphal West district. Police said the arrest was carried out as part of ongoing operations targeting insurgent networks in the valley.

Security forces, in a separate operation on the same day, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the general area of Molcham village under Molcham police station in Chandel district, a known vulnerable zone along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Items seized during the operation include one AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a 9mm carbine machine gun with a magazine, two grenade detonators, two additional magazines of different arms, two grenades, and 194 rounds of ammunition. Five Baofeng VHF radio sets, along with USB chargers were also recovered.

Officials indicated that the recovery points to continued movement of weapons through the hill districts, raising concerns over cross-border trafficking and the regrouping of insurgent elements.

Further investigation is underway to establish links between the arrested cadre and the recovered arms.