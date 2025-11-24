Manipur police arrest village chief in opium case, destroy large poppy fields

Manipur police arrested a village chief on drug-related charges and wiped out a major poppy cultivation zone in two separate operations across Kangpokpi district, officials confirmed on November 24.

A joint team detained 43-year-old Lunkhohao Kipgen, Chief of Gunphaibung village under Saikul police station, during a raid at Bongmoul village on November 23.

Investigators recovered 986 grams of opium and a mobile phone from his possession. Police say the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle local networks connected to narcotics distribution.

The previous day, security forces working with the Forest Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau carried out a large-scale destruction drive at the hill ranges of Kotlen village under Kangpokpi police station. The operation cleared roughly 41 acres of poppy plants.

Teams also demolished 23 makeshift huts and seized nine bags of fertiliser, 11 herbicide packets, four bags of salt and assorted tools used for cultivation.

Officials described the twin actions as a significant blow to illegal opium production in the district.