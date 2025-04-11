Manipur police arrested a 43-year-old woman for allegedly providing assistance to an outlawed militant organisation's extortion operations.

Moirangmayum Sapana Devi, also known as Naocha, a resident of Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong Leikai in Imphal West District, was taken into custody at Lilong Bazar in Thoubal District, according to police officials.

Authorities claim Devi was directly involved in facilitating extortion activities conducted by the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), commonly known as PREPAK (Pro), a banned insurgent group operating in the region.

During the arrest, police seized a mobile handset and her Aadhaar identification card. Officials did not immediately disclose the specific nature of the assistance she allegedly provided to the militant organisation.