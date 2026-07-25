Manipur Police arrest woman in NDPS case, seize suspected drug money worth Rs 28.78 lakh

Manipur Police have arrested a 56-year-old woman in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Churachandpur Police Station.

The accused, identified as Zenngaihniang, a resident of Gouchinkhup Veng in New Lamka, Churachandpur district, was arrested on July 24.

During the operation, police recovered Rs 28,78,400, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

According to police, the arrested woman was allegedly involved in transferring large sums of money to suspected beneficiaries of the illegal drug trade operating in Myanmar.

Police also seized five cash registers and a cash-counting machine from her possession during the investigation.

The arrest was made as part of Manipur Police's ongoing #WarOnDrugs campaign. Further investigation is underway to trace the financial network and identify others linked to the alleged cross-border drug trafficking racket.