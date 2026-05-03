Manipur Police arrest woman militant, recover weapons in coordinated crackdown

Security forces arrested an active woman cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) during an operation in Kakching district on May 2, officials said.

The woman, identified as Longjam Jenevi alias Thoithoibi Devi (34), a resident of Pishum Oinam Leikai in Imphal West, was apprehended from the Thongjao Mayai Leikai area along the Indo–Burma Sugnu Road under Waikhong police station. Authorities described her as an “active cadre” linked to the group’s activities in the region.

In a separate operation on the same day, security personnel recovered a cache of explosives and weapons from Henjang village under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district. The seizure included an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 9 kg, a 12-bore rifle, and five live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

Officials said search operations and area domination exercises have been intensified across fringe and vulnerable locations in multiple districts, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

As part of heightened security measures, a total of 112 checkpoints were set up across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts. Security forces also ensured the movement of 134 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway-37.

Convoys have been deployed in sensitive stretches, with authorities stating that “strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations” to maintain safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and vehicles.