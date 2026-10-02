Manipur Police arrest woman with suspected WY tablets in Kakching

A 35-year-old woman was arrested with two bundles of suspected WY tablets during a frisking and checking operation along National Highway-102 in Manipur's Kakching district, police said.

The arrest was made on October 1 at Yaithibi Loukol area under Kakching police station. The woman was identified as Sangomsumbam Silma, 35, daughter of late Md Islaoddin of Urup Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

Police said the suspected WY tablets were recovered during the checking operation. She was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

In a separate operation on September 30, a team of the Combined Operations and Development (CDO) Imphal West conducted a search at Leitong Maning Leikai under Patsoi police station and arrested an alleged active member of the KCP (PWG).

The arrested person was identified as Khundrakpam Biren Meitei, alias Kethabi and Nanao, 35, son of late Kh Ingocha Meitei of Sairemkhul Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

According to police, 19 demand letters allegedly issued by the KCP (PWG) were recovered from his possession. Further investigation into the case is underway.