Manipur police arrest youth for viral Facebook video promoting communal enmity

Manipur Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth in connection with a viral video circulated on Facebook that was found to be promoting enmity among different communities, officials said.

The arrest was made on December 26 after the video was traced to a Facebook handle named “Luwang Punshiba.”

The accused has been identified as Mitram Mangal, also known as Napik, a resident of Nongpok Heirok Maning Leikai in Imphal East district.

Police said the video was examined and found to be detrimental to communal harmony and public order.

The arrested individual was subsequently produced before a magistrate and has been bound down under appropriate legal provisions.

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining peace and communal harmony, Manipur Police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence, disturb social order, or misuse social media platforms for unlawful activities.