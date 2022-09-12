Manipur police arrested two people involved in the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the office of the Ward Development Committee in Manipur's Imphal West district on September 8.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, Ksh Shivakanta, told the media that, following intelligence reports about the presence of an underground cadre involved in the incident, an operation was launched at Khongman Zone 3 by district police on Sunday night.

Ksh Bhogendro was detained during the operation, according to SP.

He also added that the probe revealed his involvement in the planting of the IED at the office of the Ward Development Committee in the Singjamei Chingamakha area of the district on September 8.

The police recovered six digital circuits, 119 numbers of demand letters, three mobile phones, and a pen drive containing documents of a militant group.

Police claimed that Bhogendro turned into actively worried about serving the economic needs of authorities officials, corporators, and councillors.

Later, another individual was also apprehended from the Thangmeiband area of Imphal.