Manipur police arrested three active cadres belonging to different banned outfits from various locations across the state.



In the first operation, a team from Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching District apprehended Hawaibam Ibungo alias Mangi (35), a member of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai. He was allegedly involved in recruiting new members and extorting money from the public in Kakching District.



Meanwhile, another PREPAK (Progressive) operative, Pukhrambam Samchand Meetei alias Potshemba (52), originally from Nathan Village, Churachandpur, and currently residing in Hiyangthang, Imphal West, was arrested near Manipur Diesel, Mantripukhri, by Heingang Police Station personnel.



In a separate action, the police apprehended Pukhrambam Rohit Singh alias Kakpa (29), a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – Politburo Standing Committee, from Khundrakpam Awang Leikai under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East. Rohit, a resident of Lamboi Khul Awang Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station, was reportedly engaged in unlawful activities linked to the banned outfit.