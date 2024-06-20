The Manipur Police and Security Forces have apprehended four active members of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Noyon) in two separate operations.

On 19 June, Manipur Police arrested Kharibam Surchandra Singh, also known as Telheiba (53), from Imphal East District. Singh, an active member of KCP (Noyon), was involved in extorting money from various government offices and schools. The police seized a sum of Rs. 1,15,000, a two-wheeler scooter, two mobile phones, a sling bag, and a wallet from his possession. This arrest is expected to disrupt the extortion network operating within governmental institutions.

In a related operation on 18 June, Security Forces arrested three more active KCP (Noyon) members from Kakching District. The arrested individuals have been identified as Laikhuram Sanatomba Singh, also known as Mani (24), Heikrujam Dinesh Singh (21), and Tongbram Nganthoiba Singh (21). These individuals were primarily involved in extortion activities targeting the general public. During the operation, the forces recovered three mobile phones, a four-wheeler vehicle, and two demand letters.

These arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Manipur's law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the KCP (Noyon) faction, which has been involved in various criminal activities, including extortion, to finance its operations. Further investigations are underway to trace more criminal outfit members and completely eradicate their operations.