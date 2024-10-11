Manipur Police arrested a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on October 10. Mayanglambam Dhanbir, 39, was arrested at his residence in Kyamgei Maning Leikai, Imphal East District.

Authorities accuse Dhanbir, who allegedly used multiple aliases including Dhanabir, Awangba, and Lanchenba, of extorting money from shops and residents in and around Imphal.

The arrest comes amid ongoing security operations in Manipur's hill and valley districts. In a separate incident, security forces conducted searches in vulnerable areas, uncovering a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

The seized items include one China-made grenade (CMG), tear gas gun, 9mm pistol with magazine, 14 live rounds of ammunition, one .303 sniper rifle, one single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) gun, one improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 1.35 kg, three high-explosive hand grenades, two tear smoke grenades, one Baofeng radio set

Additional items recovered include various types of ammunition, anti-riot equipment, and specialised grenades. The weapons were found in the foothills between Aigejang village and Uyok in Bishnupur District.