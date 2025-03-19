Manipur police arrested an active member of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party - People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) on March 18.

The individual, identified as Ningthoukhongjam Sushil Meitei, also known as Kangla or Ishingchaoba (50), was apprehended from Langthabal Kunja Mamang Leikai, near Konsam Oil Pump under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Following intelligence inputs, a search operation in Aripat under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal District, led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including:

01 SLR rifle (7.62 mm) with magazine

01 Anti-Riot Gun

02 HE Hand Grenades (Model 36)

01 Detonator and 01 Arming Ring

01 INSAS LMG Magazine

07 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and 10 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition

20 Tracer Rounds

Various riot control equipment (Tear Smoke Shells, Rubber Bullets)

02 Bulletproof Jackets, 02 Patkas (protective headgear)

Camouflage apparel, including T-Shirts and Caps

01 Baofeng Radio Set with 02 chargers

To curb the proliferation of looted and illegal weapons, intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search operations are being conducted across both hill and valley districts. Manipur Police has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained, simultaneous raids to recover all illicit arms and maintain law and order.

Security forces have also intensified area domination patrols in vulnerable regions, ensuring safe passage for essential goods along National Highways (NH-37 and NH-2). On March 18, a total of 209 vehicles on NH-37 and 360 vehicles on NH-2 were escorted under tight security to prevent disruptions.

Additionally, 109 security checkpoints (Nakas) have been established across Manipur to monitor movement and prevent illegal activities. No violations or detentions were reported during these operations.