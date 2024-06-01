Manipur Police apprehended 22-year-old Ginlunlen, also known as William, at Sangaikot Junction in Churachandpur District on May 31. The arrest led to the discovery of 60 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, with a total weight of 2.3 kg, including the packaging.

Simultaneously, extensive search operations were carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. These operations yielded a cache of arms and ammunition in Khengjang Village, Kangpokpi District.

Recovered items included a 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with two magazines, a 12-inch Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, ten live rounds of ammunition, and a Baofeng radio set.