Manipur Police arrests one, seizes drugs; recovers arms, ammunition
Manipur Police arrested a 22-year-old man at Sangaikot Junction, leading to the seizure of 2.3 kg of suspected brown sugar. Extensive searches also uncovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Kangpokpi District.
Manipur Police apprehended 22-year-old Ginlunlen, also known as William, at Sangaikot Junction in Churachandpur District on May 31. The arrest led to the discovery of 60 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, with a total weight of 2.3 kg, including the packaging.
Simultaneously, extensive search operations were carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. These operations yielded a cache of arms and ammunition in Khengjang Village, Kangpokpi District.
Recovered items included a 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with two magazines, a 12-inch Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, ten live rounds of ammunition, and a Baofeng radio set.
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