The Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from the Bazaar area, Imphal West District who were involved in extortion of money from various establishments on February 9.

Further, various incriminating items were also seized from their possession.

A case has been registered for further investigation and they have been remanded into police custody by Judicial Magistrate.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



Also Read: Manipur-based tribal groups oppose decision to scrap India-Myanmar FMR

Meanwhile, 01(one) 9mm Pistol with Mag, 01(one) 7.65 mm Pistol with Mag, 10 (ten) 9mm ammunition, 02 (two) .32 mm ammunition, 03 (three) 9 mm empty case and 02 (two) .32 mm empty case from the general area between Songjang village and Thonglang Akutpa vill. along the IT road of Kangpokpi District.

On the otherhand, 01(one) carbine machine gun with mag, 01(one) INSAS Mag, 8(eight) 5.56 mm ammunition, 01(one) No.36 Hand grenade, 01(one) 51 mm Mor Illumination round, 01(one) Local made Pumpi, 02(two) Local made hand grenade and 01(one) walkie-Talkie along with charger from N. Changoubung of Kangpokpi District.

A total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 227 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.