Manipur Police have arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in the burning of the SDC Kumbi office on September 26, 2024.

The arrested persons are:

Moirangthem Ajaykumar (22)

Wahengbam Prabhakar (27)

Khumanthem Jesper (23)

They have been remanded into police custody for four days, with efforts ongoing to apprehend other suspects linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts.



Also Read: Manipur Congress welcomes Delhi talks on ethnic crisis, questions absence of CM, Amit Shah

During an operation in Leirongthel Pitra Uyok Ching, Thoubal District, several weapons and equipment were recovered, including:

1 AK Rifle (7.62 mm) with magazine

1 SLR Rifle (7.62 mm) with magazine

1 SMG Rifle (9 mm) with magazine

1 Pistol (9 mm) with magazine

1 12 mm bore single-barrel gun

6 hand grenades and 58 live rounds of ammunition

2 detonators and 2 tube launchers

1 wireless handset (Baofeng) with charger

1 bulletproof jacket, 2 iron plates, and 5 arming rings

To ensure the safe passage of essential goods, security forces facilitated the movement of 107 vehicles on NH-37 and 81 vehicles on NH-2. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches, with strict measures in place at vulnerable points.

Additionally, 110 Nakas/checkpoints have been installed across the hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported for violations during these operations.