Manipur Police arrested three cadres of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup from Changangei Uchekon of Imphal West District on August 25. The arrested persons have been identified as Oinam Milan Singh, aged 52 years; Yumnam Ranbir Singh, aged 51 years; and Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei, aged 24 years. They are reportedly involved in extortion activities throughout the Imphal area.

Recovered from the arrest were four mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, two driving licenses, two PAN cards, one voter ID card, three wallets, a total cash sum of Rs 9,125, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

In another incident, police arrested five persons in connection with a firing incident at Koutruk in Imphal West District on August 24. The arrested persons have been identified as Pukhrambam Binit alias Amar Meitei, 19; Longjam Momocha alias Vishal Meitei, 34; Thokchom Loyasana alias Yaiphaba, 41; Wangkhem Dilip Meitei, 45; and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Meitei, 40. Legal procedures against the accused are currently initiated.