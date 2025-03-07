Amid the ongoing investigation into the Class XII COHSEM Examination Physics question paper leak, Manipur Police have arrested three more individuals directly involved in the conspiracy.

This follows the earlier arrest of two accused, Maibam Sunil Singh (33) and Ningombam Jagdish Singh (33), who were taken into custody for their role in leaking the question paper.

The newly arrested individuals have been identified as:

Khangembam Arundas Singh (60) – Son of (L) Kh. Birachandra Singh of Thoubal Kshetri Leikai, Thoubal District. He is an Assistant Professor of Economics at YK College and was serving as the Supervisory Officer (SO) of Paradise English School, Thoubal Exam Centre.

Laishram Prabin Singh (31) – Son of L. Jadumani Singh of Yaripok Tulihal Laishram Leikai, Imphal East District. He is a Biology teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal.

Sapam Shivdutta Singh (35) – Son of S. Manibabu Singh of Khongjom Bazar, Thoubal District. He is also a Biology teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal and held the position of Officer-In-Charge (OC) of the same exam centre.



Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol discusses current situation in state with Governor Bhalla

According to police sources, these individuals were the primary facilitators in leaking the question paper. During the arrests, authorities seized incriminating items, including mobile phones, which are being examined for further evidence.

The investigation remains in full swing as police continue to gather additional evidence and examine witnesses to identify all those responsible for the leak. Authorities have assured strict action against those involved to uphold the integrity of the examination system.

The COHSEM (Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur) has not yet issued an official statement on whether any re-examination will be conducted. However, students and parents have expressed concerns over the impact of the leak on the credibility of the examination process.

Further updates on the investigation are expected in the coming days.