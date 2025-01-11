The Manipur police and 38 Assam Rifles, in a joint operation, arrested one active cadre of Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) from Barak River bank near Tuisolen village under Borobekra police station, Jiribam.

The arrested individual was identified as Lalchuoilo (48), a resident of Lungthuilien village, Pherzawl district.

From his possession, the security personnel recovered twenty explosive sticks, eleven detonators, one meter of safety fuse and 44 soap caps containing brown colour powder suspected to be contraband drugs, weighing 457 grams.

Continuing efforts to maintain peace across the state, the security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hilly and valley districts.

Moreover, the movement of 221 and 351 numbers of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively was ensured. Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

In another development, the Assam police have appealed to the general public not to believe in rumors and to be cautious of false videos. Any circulation of unfounded videos or similar content should be verified through the rumor-free number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room.



The public was also urged to immediately return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.