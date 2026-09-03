Manipur Police, Assam Rifles arrest four insurgents in Chandel

Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested four insurgents during a joint search operation in Chandel district on September 1, police said.

The operation was conducted near Border Pillar 59 in the general area of Aivomjang village under Molcham police station.

Those arrested were identified as Thiyam Jotiraj Singh, 19, from Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district; Oinam Benarji Singh, 18, from Charangpat Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district; Huidrom Rajesh Singh, 28, from Moirang Ngangkhalawai; and Khundongbam Lemba Singh, 31, from Heirok Part-I in Thoubal district.

According to the police, three of the arrested men are suspected members of the United National Liberation Front (K) while Oinam Benarji Singh is suspected to be associated with the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive).

Police said mobile phones, 12,115 Myanmar kyat and Rs 10 in Indian currency were recovered from the four men.