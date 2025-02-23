A joint operation between the Manipur police and Assam Rifles, on February 22, led to the arrest of two active militants belonging to the proscribed group United National Liberation Front (UNLF - K).

Acting on specific intelligence, the police launched an operation and arrested the duo for involvement in extortion of money from general public, shops and transport vehicles.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (18 years) and Thangjam Nongan Meetei (18 years).

The police also recovered two mobile phones.

In another operation carried out on the same day, security forces dismantled two illegal bunkers at L. Munlai to Haraothel village under Leimakhong-PS, Kangpokpi district.

Earlier on February 21, the Manipur police arrested one individual from General Post Office in Imphal West District for trying to parcel mail about 2.920 kgs suspected to be Ganja/Marijuana.

The arrested individual was identified as Akoijam Sachin Singh (27).