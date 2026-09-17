Manipur Police, BSF recover weapons and live ammunition in Thoubal district

A combined team of Heirok Police Station and troops of the 10th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation at Heirok Part-III Uyok Ching Mamang in Thoubal district on September 16.

According to the security forces, the operation resulted in the recovery of one double-barrelled breech-loading (DBBL) gun, one country-made rifle along with a magazine, and 20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

The joint team conducted the operation in the Heirok area as part of ongoing efforts by security forces to detect and recover illegally held weapons and ammunition in the district.

The recovery of the country-made rifle and live ammunition has prompted further scrutiny into the source and possible ownership of the seized arms.

The weapons and ammunition were subsequently taken into custody by the authorities for further examination and necessary legal proceedings.

Security agencies are now investigating whether the recovered arms were linked to any militant or other unlawful activities in the area.

Officials are also working to ascertain how the weapons and ammunition reached the location and whether other individuals may be connected to the possession or movement of the arms.

Further details regarding the operation and any follow-up action are awaited as the investigation continues.