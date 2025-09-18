Manipur police, BSF seize drugs worth over Rs 15 crore in Tengnoupal

Manipur Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized narcotics valued at more than Rs 15 crore in Tengnoupal district, officials confirmed on September 18. The haul included one lakh Yaba tablets and brown sugar concealed in vehicle fuel tanks.

The operations took place on September 17 along the Tengnoupal–Imphal Highway (NH-102). Acting on inputs, BSF troops from the Manipur sector, in coordination with local police, intercepted vehicles suspected of transporting contraband.

During one operation, a van travelling from Moreh near the India–Myanmar border was stopped at a checkpoint. A joint inspection later uncovered 50 packets containing around 100,000 Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 15 crore. One suspect was arrested at the spot.

Yaba, which translates to “crazy medicine” in Thai, is banned in India as it contains methamphetamine and caffeine, both controlled substances.

In a separate seizure at the same location, 125 grams of brown sugar hidden in soap cases inside a fuel tank were recovered. Another individual was taken into custody. The narcotics in this case are estimated to be worth Rs 37.5 lakh.

Officials said the BSF has intensified checks along the border to prevent drugs from reaching the illegal market. According to data shared by the force, narcotics worth Rs 169.9 crore have been seized in five major operations under the BSF Eastern Command over the past month.

Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata, praised the personnel involved. “Such achievements reaffirm BSF's unflinching resolve to dismantle narco-terror networks, protect our borders, and safeguard the nation's youth from the devastating effects of drugs,” he said.