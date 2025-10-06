Manipur police bust drug racket, seize 2 kg ‘World is Yours’ tablets

Two suspected drug peddlers were apprehended in Imphal East district of Manipur, with police recovering 2 kilograms of ‘World is Yours’ (WY) tablets and Rs 38 lakh in cash, officials said on Monday.

The arrests took place on Sunday from the accused individuals’ residences at Khomidok Sorok Mapal and Kairang. The suspects have been identified as Md Ethem Khan and Raju Khan.

WY tablets, also known as ‘Yaba’ — meaning ‘crazy medicine’ in Thai — are a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. The drug, widely abused across Southeast Asia, was reportedly first used during the Second World War to keep troops hyperactive.

Police have initiated further investigation into the source and distribution network of the seized contraband.

