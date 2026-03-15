Manipur police bust extortion network linked to KCP, arrest four; Rs 39 lakh cash, pistol seized

Manipur Police arrested four individuals allegedly involved in extorting money from contractual staff nurses of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on behalf of an underground outfit.

The arrests were made on March 13 following an investigation into an FIR registered at the Porompat Police Station regarding illegal money collection from the nurses working on contract at the medical institute.

According to police, the accused were identified as Khoisnam Roger (29) and Khoisnam Byron (23), both residents of Malom Tuliyaima Mamang Leikai; Sinam Umakanta Singh (43) of Changangei Makha Leikai; and RK Heramot Singh (45) of Lamboi Khongnangkhong Mayai Leikai, all in Imphal West district.

During the operation, police teams apprehended the suspects from their respective residences and seized a substantial amount of cash and other items believed to be linked to the extortion racket. Authorities recovered ₹39 lakh in cash, six mobile phones and one pistol from the possession of the accused.

Investigators revealed that the group had allegedly been collecting money from the contract staff of JNIMS under pressure and subsequently transferring the funds to the proscribed underground organisation KCP (Taibangnganba).

Police sources said the arrests followed sustained surveillance and verification after complaints surfaced about systematic monetary demands being made from contract employees of the institute.