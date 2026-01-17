Manipur police bust illegal liquor haul, four arrested with unregistered vehicles in Kakching

Manipur police on January 15, intercepted two unregistered Gypsy vehicles at Pallel Maning Leikai under Pallel Police Station in Kakching district, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large consignment of alcoholic beverages.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs. The intercepted vehicles, which did not bear registration number plates, were found transporting a substantial quantity of illicit liquor.

Four occupants of the vehicles, identified as Darshung (24), ST Koko (27), Kophamhring (23), and HP Mono (30), all residents of Zaphou Bazar in Chandel district, were taken into custody on the spot.

During the search, police recovered 219 bottles of 360 ml JO-Ei Soju and 685 cans of 500 ml Chang beer from their possession. The two Gypsy vehicles used for transporting the liquor were also seized.

Officials stated that the arrested individuals are being questioned to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized liquor, while further investigation is underway to determine whether the case is linked to a wider smuggling network operating in the region. Police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying checks and surveillance to curb illegal activities, particularly the illicit trade and transportation of liquor across districts.