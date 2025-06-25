Manipur police busts interstate arms smuggling syndicate, four arrested with large cache of firearms

Manipur Police successfully dismantled an interstate arms smuggling racket operating in and around the Imphal region. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a coordinated crackdown was carried out on June 24, 2025, leading to the arrest of four key operatives involved in trafficking unauthorized arms across multiple states.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Sinam Somendro Metei (43), also known by aliases Pankhei and Richards, a resident of Thangmeiband, Imphal West. He is reportedly a cadre of the proscribed outfit UNLF (P).

Lanchemba Nongthomba (24) of Nongmeibung Ayangpalli, Imphal East.

RK Abothe Singh (33), alias Rohit, hailing from Singjamei Chirom Leikai, Imphal West.

Bishwanath Thokchom (21) from Kongpal Mutum Leikai, Imphal East.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of a large and diverse cache of illegal firearms and communication equipment. Recovered items include:

Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistols (2 units) with 3 magazines and 34 rounds.

Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol with 1 magazine and 15 rounds.

Glock 19 pistol with 2 magazines and 28 rounds.

JD Taurus 7.65 mm pistol with 1 magazine and 8 rounds.

Falcon Cal 7.62 mm pistol with 1 magazine and 9 rounds.

M-20 Falcon pistol with 1 magazine.

Keltec .32 mm pistol with 2 magazines and 15 rounds.

Beretta pistol with 1 magazine and 2 rounds.

Glock .32 pistol with 1 magazine.

Additional 159 live rounds of .32 mm ammunition.

Three mobile phones and four wireless handsets used for coordination.

The police suspect the syndicate was supplying arms to various subversive elements and criminal networks within and outside the state. Investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the network and its linkages.