Manipur police bust suspected inter-state codeine syrup network, alleged kingpin held in Gujarat

Manipur Police have arrested the proprietor of a pharmaceutical store in Imphal, suspected to be a key figure in an alleged inter-state network involved in the illegal procurement and distribution of codeine-based cough syrup, and recovered 8,638 bottles of the pharmaceutical drug during a series of operations, officials said.

The suspected kingpin, identified as Nongthombam Jamesjit alias Thoi, proprietor of Kangla Drugs & Surgical Pharmacy at Naoremthong Bazar in Imphal West, was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, late on October 6, police said. He was subsequently brought to Manipur after investigators secured a four-day transit remand from the concerned court for further questioning.

The investigation began after an anti-narcotics operation in Imphal East on October 4 based on intelligence inputs. A joint team comprising the Anti-Narcotics Task Force/Imphal East, M&N Sector and Range Imphal QAT of the CRPF, CDO/Imphal East Unit and members of Youth Against Drug and Alcohol Manipur (YADAM) conducted searches in the Ningthem Pukhri Mapal area and later at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai.

Three persons were arrested during the operation for allegedly possessing cough syrup containing Codeine Phosphate. They were identified as John Longjam alias Mani, 41, of Sagolband Tera Khuraijam Leirak; Longjam Wanglen, 41, of Naoremthong Khulem Leikai; and Ningthoujam Henching, 29, of Singjamei Oinam Thingel.

Police said 318 bottles of CHOCO+ cough syrup containing 10 mg of Codeine Phosphate per bottle were seized from them. A white Mahindra XUV, a blue TVS Jupiter scooter and three mobile phones were also recovered.

A case was registered at Porompat Police Station following the arrests, after which investigators began examining the suspected supply chain.

During the investigation, Jamesjit, who runs Kangla Drugs & Surgical Pharmacy, allegedly emerged as a key suspect in the network, police said. He was subsequently traced to Ahmedabad and arrested.

In a related operation, police and security forces recovered a much larger stock of codeine-based cough syrup concealed near the Oinam Thingel riverbank following information allegedly provided by one of the accused arrested on October 4.

A joint team of Manipur Police, central security forces and YADAM searched the riverbank area and recovered 52 boxes of CHOCO+ cough syrup. Each box contained 160 bottles, taking the recovery from the location to 8,320 bottles, with each bottle containing 10 mg of Codeine Phosphate.

With the latest recovery, the total quantity of codeine-based cough syrup seized in connection with the investigation has risen to 8,638 bottles, police said.

Investigators are now examining the source of the pharmaceutical stock, its intended destinations and the wider network allegedly involved in its procurement and distribution. Further investigation is underway.