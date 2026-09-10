Manipur Police calls NSCN-IM arrest claim ‘fake and misleading’, warns of legal action

Manipur Police on September 10 termed as "fake and misleading" a social media claim alleging that CRPF personnel had apprehended Tangkhul cadres affiliated with the NSCN-IM for allegedly carrying out illegal extortion along National Highway 37.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said the person referred to in the claim had in fact been arrested along with a pistol, cash and a communication set.

"The alleged accused person was arrested along with a pistol, cash and a communication set. Post registration of FIR, the arrested has been remanded into Police Custody," the police said.

The clarification came after an X account, The Proud Indian, claimed that Tangkhul cadres linked to the NSCN-IM had been apprehended by CRPF personnel while allegedly engaging in illegal extortion and unauthorised collection of money along the Jiribam-Imphal National Highway (NH-37).

The post further claimed that the CRPF personnel were subsequently forced to release the individual after being confronted by a large gathering of women who allegedly attempted to assault the security personnel and obstruct them from performing their duties.

Manipur Police, however, rejected the claim, describing it as "fake and misleading".

The police said legal action would be initiated against individuals and social media handles found to be deliberately circulating false and misleading information with the intention of inciting public unrest.

The police statement did not identify the arrested person or provide further details about the circumstances of the arrest.

The development comes amid heightened sensitivity around security operations, extortion allegations and movement along NH-37, one of the key road links connecting Imphal with Jiribam and the wider Barak Valley.