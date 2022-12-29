Imphal West District superintendent of police Kh. Shivakanta Singh cautioned those possessing firearms to restrain from bringing them to picnic spots.

“Any firearm licensed or otherwise found during frisking and checking at entry points will be confiscated. He said licensed firearms will be returned to the rightful owners only after proper verification,” he said.

Considering river banks in Sekmai as one of the popular picnic spots in Manipur, a public meeting with officer-in-charge, Sekmai Police Station, Kh Sunilkumar Singh, leaders of all villages and local club leaders of the area and its surrounding villages was held on December 28 at the Sekmai Police Station. During the meeting ways and means were chalked out to minimize untoward incidents at these picnic spots during the New Year celebrations.

Anticipating heavy rush of picnickers on December 31 and January 1, 2023 as is the norm every year along the river banks in Sekmai, SP Imphal West, Ksh Shivakanta Singh appealed to everyone visiting the spots to maintain discipline, cleanliness and against creating unnecessary nuisance for others.

People should also be mindful if they are accompanied by children, the SP said, strongly appealing against anyone going unnecessarily into the river. He also recalled drowning incidents in rivers that happened couple of years during festive season.

He said the police will also identify restricted zones where the river runs deep and further urged all to respect these signs.

The SP appealed to the picnickers against creating disturbances in the neighboring villages to avoid untoward incidents. While urging for proper disposal of waste, he advised picnickers to bring their own waste bags and dispose their waste at Imphal Municipal Corporation designated waste collection centres.

The SP also stated that with support of local clubs and leaders, there will be some restrictions on timing of picnic in the area. The entry into the picnic spot will not be allowed after 12 noon and closing time will be 3pm.