The Manipur Police has issued a strong clarification refuting rumours of a firing incident by Kuki militants in Phubala area of Bishnupur district.

According to an official statement released today, no such incident has been reported by the Security Forces deployed in the region.

The clarification comes amid rising concerns and social media chatter that suggested a possible militant-related incident in the otherwise peaceful Phubala area. The police have termed these claims as “completely baseless” and cautioned the public against falling prey to misinformation.

“There is no report of any firing incident by Kuki militants in Phubala, Bishnupur district. This has been confirmed from the Security Forces deployed in the area,” the police statement read.



Also Read: Manipur cops defuse Meitei-Kuki land dispute in Imphal East

Urging citizens to remain calm and rely only on verified information from official sources, the police also issued a warning against those found circulating false or misleading content with the intent to provoke panic or unrest. “Strict legal action will be taken against individuals spreading such rumours,” the statement added.

Authorities have further appealed to media houses, local influencers, and community groups to act responsibly and avoid amplifying unverified reports.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and security in all districts and urged the public to promptly report any suspicious activities through official channels.