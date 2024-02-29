The Manipur Police Department has strongly denounced the life-threatening attack on an Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops), Imphal West, and other officers by the Arambai Tengol group on the evening of February 27, 2024.

The assailants also threatened the family of Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh (Addl. SP, Ops, IW), damaged houses and properties, and even abducted and assaulted the Additional SP before he was eventually released due to the department's timely intervention.

The Manipur Police via a press released stated, "Misinformation about this event is being spread on various platforms, including social media, damaging the reputation of the officer and the police department. The incident was preceded by the theft of two Ambassador cars from the Government Oil Depot at North AOC"

Manipur Police holds press conference with regards to the recent attack on Additional SP, Imphal West

"Officials, including Moirangthem Amit Singh and Inspector P. Achouba Meitei, intercepted the stolen vehicles and apprehended a suspect. The Arambai Tengol members then attacked these officers and the Addl. SP's property. The Manipur Police Department is working diligently to maintain law and order in the state and requests the public's cooperation and refrain from spreading rumours and fake news", added the press release by Manipur Police.

"AT has been reported to engage in numerous anti-social activities including assaults on civilians and vehicle snatching from both the public and government officials. They have also been implicated in extorting money from the general public and businessmen. Despite claiming to protect the public, they are, in fact, perpetrating many anti-social and criminal acts" added the Manipur Police's press release.

Press note by Manipur Police on the recent attacks on the police personnel in the state

The police department has urged the public to be wary of fake messages and social media posts trying to creat disharmony in the state. "The public is urged not to be deceived and to assist the Manipur Police in restoring peace and tranquillity to the state. The Manipur Police, a neutral force, is dedicated to safeguarding the lives and properties of the public, and is not biased towards or against any community. Any attempts to target officers or units via social media will be prosecuted. The police team, united from top to bottom, takes any attack seriously and will respond with stringent action. On 28/02/2024, an extensive area domination drive was conducted by a combined force of MR/IRB/CDOs/Civil Police led by the SPs of IE/IW/TBL/KCG/BPR Districts in the valley districts" added the press note.

With the Manipur Police being targeted, the need to call in the Army and other Central forces will likely increase. Combing operations will continue and those responsible for such criminal activities will not be spared. The public is encouraged to cooperate with police work.

Also read: Manipur Police condemns recent attacks on police officers, initiates probe