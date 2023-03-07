In an effort to ensure the safety of the public during the five-day Yaoshang festival, the police in Manipur organized an awareness rally on March 7 under the banner of "Anti-Crime Drive" and "Wish you a happy and safe Yaoshang festival."

The Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District, Kshetrimayum Shivakanta flagged off the rally at the Eastern gate of the historic Kangla, the ancient capital of Manipur. The rally was organized under the theme "protect yourself and your loved ones" and aimed to spread awareness about the ill effects of violating traffic rules and related substances.

The rally passed through the main streets of Imphal city and returned to the Imphal West district police office, where it culminated. As part of the event, pamphlets were also distributed to passersby, outlining the consequences of violating traffic rules.

SP Ksh Shivakanta called on the general public to join hands with the police to take action against those who violate traffic rules, especially during the Yaoshang festival, and eliminate this social evil from society. He also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in a harmonious and peaceful manner.

The "Anti-Crime Drive" awareness rally is a step towards ensuring a safe and secure Yaoshang festival for everyone.