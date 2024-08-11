The Manipur Police conducted awareness programmes across various parts of the state to mitigate the rapid spread of drugs under the theme 'Vision for Drug free India Campaign'

A one-day drug awareness programme was held on August 9 at New Era Higher Secondary School in Thoubal. The programme was attended by around 700 students and teaching staff.

Meanwhile, a poster campaign to spread awareness against the use of drugs was organised at Lamlong Bazar, Khurai Thangjam Leikai, Porompat Pangal leirak, Wangkhei Ayangpali area on August 9.

Another poster campaign against drugs was organised at Singjamei Chingamakha, Heirangoithong Bazar, Manipur Collage, Ningthemcha Karong area on August 7.

The police personnel conducted a one-day-long awareness programme against drugs at Korou Foundation rehabilitation centre Langol, Imphal west, on August 7.

Meanwhile, on August 6, a poster campaign against drugs was organised at Keishampat Junction, Wahengbam Leikai, Tamenglong Sumo parking, Naoremthong area.

The personnel held a poster campaign against drugs was organized at khongnang Ani Karak, ISBT Khuman lampak, Hatta, Lamlong Keithel, NRL pump Telipati on August 5.

On August 3, a poster campaign against drugs was organised at Paona Bazar, Ima Keithel and North AOC.