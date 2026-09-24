Manipur Police conduct community outreach programme to strengthen police-public relations
Manipur Police held a community outreach programme at Pritambara English School in Imphal on September 24. The effort centred on legal and safety awareness while encouraging stronger police-public cooperation among students and teachers.
- Manipur Police held a community outreach programme at an Imphal school
- Sessions covered BNS, cybercrime, drug abuse and the POCSO Act
- Students and teachers engaged with police officials and raised queries
The Office of the Superintendent of Police (Prosecution), Manipur, organised a Community Outreach Programme at Pritambara English School, Imphal, on September 24 with the objective of strengthening police-public relations, particularly among students.
The programme focused on creating greater awareness among the student community about various legal and safety-related issues and encouraging interaction between police personnel, students and teachers.
Awareness sessions were conducted on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), drug abuse, cybercrime and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other topics.
Police officials also interacted with the students and teachers during the programme, addressing their queries and discussing the role of young people and the wider community in maintaining law and order.
The initiative was aimed at fostering greater understanding and cooperation between the police and the public, while encouraging students to remain informed about legal provisions, online safety, substance abuse and child protection.
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