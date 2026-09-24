Manipur Police conduct community outreach programme to strengthen police-public relations

The Office of the Superintendent of Police (Prosecution), Manipur, organised a Community Outreach Programme at Pritambara English School, Imphal, on September 24 with the objective of strengthening police-public relations, particularly among students.

The programme focused on creating greater awareness among the student community about various legal and safety-related issues and encouraging interaction between police personnel, students and teachers.

Awareness sessions were conducted on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), drug abuse, cybercrime and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other topics.

Police officials also interacted with the students and teachers during the programme, addressing their queries and discussing the role of young people and the wider community in maintaining law and order.

The initiative was aimed at fostering greater understanding and cooperation between the police and the public, while encouraging students to remain informed about legal provisions, online safety, substance abuse and child protection.