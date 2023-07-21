The Manipur Police, in a recent update on Twitter, announced the installation of 129 Nakas/Checkpoints across various districts of the state, both in the hill and valley regions. As part of their rigorous efforts to maintain law and order, the police force has detained 657 individuals in connection with violations reported in different districts.

To ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the state police, in conjunction with Central forces, continues to conduct search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. During one such operation in Imphal East District, police recovered two firearms along with five ammunitions.

In the face of ongoing challenges and disruptions, the authorities have taken critical steps to facilitate the smooth movement of essential items. A total of 468 vehicles carrying essential goods have been ensured safe passage along NH-37, and an additional 138 vehicles were permitted to travel on NH-2.

In light of potential security concerns, strict measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations. Security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches to safeguard the free and safe movement of vehicles, thereby minimizing potential risks.