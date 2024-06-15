Security forces in Manipur conducted intensive search operations and house to house searches across the fringe and vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts.

The security personnel also verified identities of 140 persons after they conducted a house to house search at Jakuradhor Part-II village.

The search operation was carried out at about 30 to 40 houses under Borobekra PS, Jiribam District.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur Police shared information about the search operation. They wrote, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Security forces conducted house to house search at Jakuradhor Part-II village at about 30/40 no of houses under Borobekra PS, Jiribam District and verified around 140 persons during the operation. No untoward incident happened.”

The Manipur Police have been religiously carrying out intensified operations and security measures to ensure stability and safety in the state, especially in its most vulnerable areas.