Manipur Police Constable driver arrested for alleged links with banned KCP (MFL)

Security forces on February 24 arrested a serving constable driver of the Manipur Police for allegedly recruiting cadres for the banned militant outfit KCP (MFL).



The arrested personnel has been identified as Kongkham Sanajaoba Singh alias Ibomcha (43), a resident of Utlou Chanura under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district. He was apprehended from his locality during a security operation.



According to officials, despite being an active member of the Manipur Police department, Singh was allegedly working covertly as an active cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (MFL) — Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Faction) — and was involved in recruiting new members for the organisation. The outfit is banned for its involvement in insurgent and unlawful activities in Manipur.



Security sources said the arrest followed intelligence inputs indicating his alleged underground links and recruitment activities. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of his involvement, his network, and whether sensitive information was compromised.