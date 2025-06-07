Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations against militant activities and security violations across the state, leading to the arrest of three militants.

On June 6, two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit were arrested from separate locations. Wahengbam Herojit Singh was apprehended from Wangoo Samushang in Bishnupur district for his involvement in widespread extortion targeting the public, educational institutions, and elected members in the Kumbi area.

In a separate operation in Kakching district’s Elangkhanpokpi Mayai Leikai, another KCP (PWG) member, Sagolshem James Singh was arrested.

Earlier, on June 5, Manipur Police arrested Paonam Stephen Meitei, an active member of the UPPK group, from Khumbong Bazar in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, a special vehicle drive led to the removal of tinted glasses from 20 vehicles, reflecting the state’s focus on law enforcement.

Security forces have also been conducting extensive search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable regions across both hill and valley districts. Essential supplies continue to move along National Highway 37, with 303 vehicles reported to have passed through under heavy security cover.

To bolster safety, 111 checkpoints have been established across the state, leading to the detention of six individuals for further questioning.