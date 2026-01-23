Manipur police crack NH-102 hit-and-run case, make multiple arrests and recover arms

Manipur Police, on January 22, arrested three men in connection with a hit-and-run case on NH-102 that left a 56-year-old woman dead and her husband injured, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation within 24 hours of the incident.

The accident occurred on January 21 near Boroi Makhong under the Singjamei police station limits. The victim, Moirangthem (O) Jibanlata Leima of Thongju Nepram Leirak, was killed on the spot, while her husband sustained injuries.

Following an investigation, Manipur Police arrested Davidson Thokchom (23) of Bashikhong, Robertson Naorem (24) of Naorem Leikai, Liwa Lambi, and Rohit Okram (23) of Singjamei Chingamakha. Police also recovered the vehicle involved—a silver Alto K10 bearing registration number MN-06L-6869. Further investigation is underway.

On the same day, police arrested two alleged extortionists from Motbung Bazaar under Gamnom Saparmeina police station in Kangpokpi district. The accused were identified as Kaikhochon Kipgen (29) of Saparmeina village and Kaisei Khongsai (22), a resident of Karbi Anglong in Assam, currently staying at Jangnom village in Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a large cache of arms, explosives and communication equipment during a search operation in Uchol village and nearby foothill areas under Andro police station in Imphal East district. The seizure included a local-made barrel gun, a .22 rifle with magazine, six hand grenades of different types, 30 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, four tube-launching devices, two BAOFENG wireless sets with chargers, tear smoke shells and grenades, rubber bullet shell, two improvised explosive devices weighing about two kilograms each, arming rings, helmets and an SLR magazine.

Security forces said area domination and search operations are continuing as part of efforts to curb violence, illegal arms and organised crime across the state.