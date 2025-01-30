Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the proscribed group RPF/PLA on January 29, 2025, for their involvement in extortion from shops in and around Paona Bazar. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nepram Bothe Meitei (24) and Yengkhom Gyandas Singh alias Dinku alias Chaningkhomba (24).

During the operation, security forces recovered a .32 pistol with a loaded magazine containing seven rounds of 7.65mm ammunition, two mobile handsets, a wallet, ₹6,210 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and a two-wheeler from their possession.

In another operation on January 28, 2025, Central Forces apprehended three active cadres of KYKL and one cadre of UNLF-K in the general area between BP-85 and BP-86 in Tengnoupal District. The arrested insurgents were later handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station. The individuals have been identified as:

Rishikanta Laishram alias Malemnganba (32) (KYKL)

Poireiton Leitanthem alias Tokio (26) (KYKL)

Naorem Yohenba Singh alias Nongyai (26) (KYKL)

Kh. Malemnganba Meitei alias Phoungakpa (27) (UNLF-K)

Security forces recovered a Khukri (traditional blade), two mobile phones, one power bank, four liquor bottles, two debit cards, one Aadhaar card, one voter ID, and one PAN card from their possession.

Additionally, extensive search operations and area domination exercises were conducted in vulnerable hill and valley districts. To ensure the smooth transportation of essential goods, security forces facilitated the movement of 287 vehicles along NH-2 and 224 vehicles along NH-37 under strict security measures. A total of 111 checkpoints (Nakas) were installed across various districts, but no detentions were reported for violations.

Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance to curb insurgent activities and ensure the safety of civilians across the state.